Guwahati

Guwahati: GRP seizes 24kg marijuana from Brahmaputra mail, 2 arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: GRP seizes 24kg marijuana from Brahmaputra mail, 2 arrested
AT Photo 

Guwahati, Aug 25: The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized 24kg of marijuana from Brahmaputra mail in Guwahati Railway station on Friday.

During a raid two women who were in possession of the marijuana were also arrested.

The women identified as Rani Devi and Sangeeta Devi hails from Patna, Bihar. They were on their way to Bihar via the Brahmaputra mail.

The police informed that the consignment was being brought from Dimapur.

In yet another operation, 17kg of marijuana was recovered from the waiting room of Kamakhya Railway Station. However, no one was found in possession of the drugs.

