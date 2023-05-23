Guwahati: Gorchuk Police arrests two fake gold smugglers

Guwahati, May 23: The Gorchuk Police on Tuesday arrested two people while they were trying to sell boats made of fake gold.

As per sources, two people identified as Rasidul Ali and Inamul Ali tried to dupe a person from Uttar Pradesh and fixed the deal at Rs 3 lakhs. The person was lured to come all the way from UP to Guwahati to purchase the gold.

Acting on a tip off, the Gorchuk police swung into action and raided a place under the jurisdiction of Garchuk Police Station following which the fraudsters were arrested. Two boats of fake gold weighing around 3.715 kg were recovered from their possession.

The Assam Police recently vowed to decimate the smuggling of fake gold and currency from the State within a month, following which several arrest were made from different parts of Assam. Assam DGP GP Singh directed officials to launch a massive operation and take strict action against people involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes and fake gold.