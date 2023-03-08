Guwahati: Gold worth Rs. 3 crores seized at Paltan bazar Railway Station

Guwahati, March 8: Huge amount of gold biscuits were seized on Wednesday from Guwahati Railway Station.

Police recovered gold weighing 3.2 kg which is worth Rs. 3 crores in the market value.

According to sources, during an operation at Paltan Bazar Train Station, the GRP was able to effectively seized the gold biscuits from the Rajdhani Express.

Meanwhile in connection to the seizure, police arrested one person, identified as Sharif Alam and further investigation is on.