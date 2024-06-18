Guwahati: GMDA announces 50% fare concession on ropeway for college students
Guwahati, June 18: Due to the flood situation affecting commutation between North Guwahati and the South Bank of Brahmaputra, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced a concession for college going students using the Guwahati Ropeway.
With effect from Tuesday (June 18), students will be eligible for a 50% discount on travel fares for the next 30 days. However, students must present a valid college ID card at the ticket counter.
An official statement released by the GMDA stated, "In view of the current flood-like situation, all college-going students from North Guwahati attending college on the South Bank, upon presenting a valid ID card, can avail 50% concession on travel fares. This offer applies to the Guwahati Ropeway for the next 30 days."