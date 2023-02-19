Guwahati: GMCH doctor dies by suicide in Hatigaon

Guwahati, Feb 19: A tragic incident took place in Guwahati, where a doctor of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital GMCH allegedly died by suicide on Sunday. The doctor has been identified as Ivy Sharma, an assistant professor in the GMCH pathology department.

As per sources, the doctor was found dead at her residence in Hatigaon's Basisthapur Lane No. 3 early morning.

Notably, her body was found hanging at her daughter’s bedroom. Reportedly, Dr. Debojit Choudhury husband of Dr. Sharma who is the director of the State Cancer Institute, GMCH was at home when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the police, who have started an investigation and the deceased person's body has been sent for post-mortem.



