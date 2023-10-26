Guwahati: GMC launches debris pick up service in city

Guwahati, Oct 26: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a "construction and demolition waste" pick-up service to prevent the debris from clogging drains and waterways in the city.

Sharing insights into the initiative, GMC Assistant Commissioner Suhel Yasir explained that the corporation is taking proactive measures to clear the dust and debris resulting from demolition activities.

He further noted that while the GMC currently lacks a dedicated processing facility for such waste, they are actively considering the establishment of a C&D facility which is mandated under the Swachh Bharat Mission to make the city waste-free.

The GMC has also introduced a helpline number which allows the public to request waste removal services from the corporation following demolition projects. The specific fee for this service is yet to be determined and will be fixed at a later date.