Guwahati: GMC directs traders to hoist national flag from Aug 13-15

Guwahati, Aug 13: As a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation directed traders to hoist the national flag in their business premises from August 13 to 15.

In an advisory issued by the corporation, it has directed all the traders under Municipal Markets and all the Trade license holders under the purview of GMC to hoist/display the National Flag in their business premises.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while reposting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to support the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has urged all social media users to change the display picture on their social media accounts to the Tricolour in the spirit of the campaign.



As part of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media and support this great cause. https://t.co/Y7n2wdVdme — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 13, 2023



