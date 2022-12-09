Guwahati: GMC conducts eviction drive under Ulubari flyover

Guwahati, Dec 9: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted an eviction drive against street vendors illegally encroaching footpaths and roadside areas under Ulubari flyover on Friday.
The GMC authorities have been conducting eviction drives in the city to clear the pathways encroached by the street vendors. Small eateries and shops block the pavements causing inconvenience to the people.
Earlier on December 6, an eviction drive was conducted in and around Rukminigaon area to clear obstructions in water channels. The initiative was an objective of the Mission Flood Free Guwahati, Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration.
Following the eviction drives a lot of people from different parts of the city expressed their displeasure on Twitter and urged the authorities to take concrete steps to deal with the overflowing drains which often leads to water logging in various part of the city during the monsoon.
