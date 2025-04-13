Guwahati girl scores 93.6% in HSLC amid cancer battle

Guwahati, April 13: Sixteen-year-old Anushka Das, a student of Rajhans Sishu Vidyalaya in Rukmini Nagar, Guwahati, has cleared her High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination with flying colours, securing 562 marks (93.6 pc) out of 600, with letter marks in all subjects. But what makes her achievement extraordinary is that it came amidst a fierce battle with cancer.

Diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer, Anushka's story is full of courage, clarity, and determination. "I first noticed a lump in my neck area on January 24, 2024," she recalled. Though her mother immediately urged her to consult a doctor, Anushka waited till her Class IX final exams were over. Tests revealed a second lump in her chest and a biopsy at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute confirmed the worst - she had cancer.

Her treatment journey with chemotherapy began on March 6, 2024. Six rounds of chemotherapy followed by 15 sessions of radiation stretched till January this year. Throughout this time, she continued her studies. "Everyone told me drop a year, but I felt that I should continue. It helped take my mind off the illness," she told The Assam Tribune. Chemotherapy came in 28-day cycles, during which she was on steroids for 21 days. "On those days, whatever I studied, I could remember. But during the seven days without steroids, I would forget everything. It took a long time to recall things after each cycle," she said.

Even in the hospital, Anushka remained focused. She would plug in her earpods and watch YouTube videos explaining science and maths lessons while lying on the chemo bed. Back home, she would study from textbooks, solve exercises, and send her work to her teachers for corrections. She managed all this without any private tuition.

Her parents never pressured her for results. "All I wanted was to try my best," she said. Her father, Arunavo Das Choudhury, who works in a private job, echoed the sentiment. "Her health was our only priority. What she achieved is entirely be-cause of her true grit. I do not have a high-paying job. I couldn't do much for her it was all her."

Her battle with cancer not only shaped her academic journey but also her dreams. Inspired by the doctors at the B Borooah Cancer Institute, Anushka now wants to become an oncologist. "The way they treated us, with so much care and dedication it gave me clarity. I want to dedicate my life to helping others like me." She hopes to study at Cot-ton College or B Borooah College.

Anushka credits her school, Rajhans Sishu Vidyalaya, for standing by her. "Despite its limited infrastructure, the school gave me so much support. It's a private school that deserves more recognition and development. If supported better, it can do wonders for students.' The school, established in 1974, recently completed 50 years and is located in Rangamancha Path.

Anushka Das's journey is not just about academic success. It's about resilience, determination, and the spirit to rise even when life throws its hardest challenges. Her story is a reminder that true strength often comes in the most unexpected forms like that of a teenage girl with a quiet smile and a will of steel.