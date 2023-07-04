Guwahati: Girl dies by suicide after boyfriend leaks private photos

Guwahati, July 4: In a tragic incident, a teenage girl in Guwahati died by suicide after her ‘boyfriend’ allegedly leaked her private pictures on social media.

The deceased was a resident of Gandhi Mandap area of Guwahati and the incident took place on Monday.

Meanwhile, police have recovered a note from the victim’s bedroom which stated, “Sorry Ma, sorry papa, sorry babu, sorry didi.”

Police have arrested one Amit Medhi in connection with the matter. They also seized the accused’s phone which may contain evidence related to the tragic incident.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated to unravel the truth.