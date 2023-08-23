Guwahati gets Centre's nod to establish National Forensic Sciences University

Guwahati, Aug 23: The Central Government today officially notified the establishment of the National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati.

In an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Department it has been stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of section 4 of the National Forensic Sciences University Act, 2020 (32 of 2020), the Central Government hereby notifies that the campuses established at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dharwad (Karnataka), and Guwahati (Assam) shall include as the campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University.”

Sharing the news on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it as a significant step towards modernizing criminal investigation in the region.

Deeply thankful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernizing criminal investigation in our region.





Earlier, in May this year, Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of Guwahati campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Assam. During his speech Shah said that this will be the world's 11th and the country's 10th NFSU centre and will be a breakthrough in the criminal justice system of Assam as well as the entire North-East.



He further added that the students of North Eastern state will not have to go to Delhi or other cities to study Forensic Science, as forensic studies can now be pursued in NFSU campus of Guwahati itself.

NFSU- Guwahati will benefit North-East India as well as many countries along the eastern border like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Indonesia.

The State Government has given 50 acres of land for this Forensic Science University and Government will provide about Rs 500 crore on this NFSU for graduation and post-graduation of students.