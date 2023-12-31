Guwahati gears up for New Year celebrations amidst stringent police measures

Guwahati, Dec 31: As the clock ticks towards the end of the year, Guwahati is all set to welcome the New Year. Hotels, restaurants, bars and various establishments are making final arrangements to welcome the New Year. However, amidst the festive buzz, the city’s police administration is set to enforce stringent measures to ensure a safe celebration in the city.

City Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, while addressing the media, emphasised the importance of safety during the celebrations and announced special measures to prevent any untoward incident. Barah highlighted that strict measures will be taken to curb accidents caused by intoxicated drivers.

“The police will maintain strict vigilance throughout the night and severe penalties await those found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs as part of New Year celebrations. Offenders will face suspension of both driving licenses and vehicle registration, accompanied by fines for their actions,” said Barah.

Additionally, the administration also laid down regulations for bars, restaurants, clubs, etc. Establishments have been directed to adhere to the time stipulated by the administration and failure to comply will result in appropriate action by the administration and law enforcement.

Barah urged everyone to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol. He called upon all to embrace the new year peacefully.