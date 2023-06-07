Guwahati: Gas tanker overturns at Sonapur, major disaster averted

Guwahati, Jun 7: A gas tanker overturned at Sonapur's Patorkuchi area after it met with an accident on Wednesday. The tanker bearing registration number AS 01 FC 5453 lost control and toppled when it was on its way to Upper Assam from Guwahati.



According to sources, there were 3 persons inside the tanker when the accident took place and one of them has been rushed to the hospital with severe injuries while two others have managed to escape from the spot.

A team of fire tenders along with police have rushed to the spot to ensure that no gas leakage occurs from the tanker. A portion of the highway has also been closed for vehicular movement citing safety reasons.