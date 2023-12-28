Guwahati: Gas pipe bursts in Magzine VIP Road, 3 injured

Guwahati, Dec 28: After the recurring incidents of water pipe burst, a gas pipeline burst incident was reported in Guwahati’s Magzine VIP road on Thursday.

According to initial information, three people, including one young woman, sustained injuries in the gas pipe burst incident and also damaged a four-wheeler and an auto.

The injured have been identified as Raju Kalita, Debajit Sarma and Reena. The woman sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.

It has come to the fore that a company named Purva Bharati was working on the installation of the gas pipeline. The incident took place when a test was being conducted on the pipe for leakage by filling water.

Meanwhile, Noonmati Police has arrived on the spot.