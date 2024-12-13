Guwahati gang rape: Eight accused detained after video surfaces

Guwahati, Dec 13:As many as eight persons have been detained by the police on Friday after a video of gang rape circulated among the residents of Boragaon in Guwahati.

Reportedly, the video depicted a gang of youths sexually assaulting a woman. This incident has sent shockwaves across the region.

Based on the information, OC Gorchuk PS Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi and Sub Inspector Kajal Dutta, along with the Garchuk Police Station staff, immediately conducted raids at various locations under the jurisdiction of Garchuk and Jalukbari Police Stations.

During the search operation, the following individuals were apprehended who have been identified in the video:

Kuldeep Nath (23), Bijoy Rabha (22), Pinku Das (18), Gagan Das (21), Saurav Boro (20), Mrinal Rabha (19), Dipankar Mukhiya (21), Rabin Das (23).

As per sources, the incident occurred on November 17, during the Raas festival, but the crime came to light on Friday, after the video surfaced on the internet. The incident occured near a Durga Temple in Boragaon.

“Around 3 am today we received information regarding the gang rape case. Our Garchuk police station team immediately started enquiring about the youths in the Boragaon area. At first we managed to capture two accused, and based on their information we conducted a search operation in several areas of the city,” stated Padmanabh Baruah, DCP West Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

Regarding the woman’s identity, Baruah said that “We are trying to identify the woman, and once it has been done, we will take a case and file a case as we have all the evidence.'

Baruah further urged the people who have received the video not to circulate it among the people, as sharing such videos on social media is also a crime.