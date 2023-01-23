Guwahati: Fraudster held for duping car rental agencies

Guwahati, Jan 23: The police on Monday arrested a fraudster who allegedly rented cars in Guwahati from several agencies and later sold them off in other districts of Assam.

One person identified as Rishi Rajkhowa was arrested today in Guwahati after an FIR was registered against him by car rental agencies in Dispur police station.

The police said that the accused along with his gang would pick cars from rental agencies and never showed up and some cars were sold off in other districts. Moreover, payment to the tune of Rs 12 lakh was pending.

While speaking to media, DCP East Surjit Singh Paneswar stated that the notorious car lifter would dupe agencies and make money by either renting them out or selling it. After several vehicles went missing a case was registered following which an investigation was launched, accordingly a raid was conducted in Nagaon and Morigaon districts where 10 vehicles were recovered.

Further investigations are going on in this regard and the DCP also urged people to be alert and not to rent vehicles without a proper background check.