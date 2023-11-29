Guwahati: Four ULFA-I cadres surrender at Assam Police Headquarters

Guwahati, Nov 29: Four United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres surrendered at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati on Wednesday.

As per sources, the cadres surrendered in the presence of Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, along with Special DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior police officials.



The surrendered ULFA-I cadres were identified as Dipok Hatiboruah alias Dibya Axom, Nayan Patmaut alias Bikram Axom, Montu Moran alias Latest Axom alias Kulang Moran and Palash Moran alias Gopal Axom.



It may be mentioned that a press conference was held at the Assam Police Headquarters, where DGP GP Singh stated that the four cadres submitted two hand grenades and pistols.



Furthermore, the DGP informed that a total of 11 ULFA members have surrendered this year, 16 ULFA cadres have been arrested and currently there are 75 active cadres in the ULFA camp.

