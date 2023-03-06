Guwahati: Four Cotton University students held in two different assault cases

Guwahati, March 6: As many as four students of the Cotton University were arrested by Panbazar police on Friday night for allegedly attacking district general secretary of BJP Guwahati city unit and an employee of NF Railway at Guwahati Railway Station in two different incidents.

The students were identified as Mriganka Kashyap, Hrishikesh Das, Mausam Mahanta and Sanjay Rangthal. They are UG 6th semester students. Kashyap and Das are boarders of the MNDP hostel. Notably, Sanjay who was absconding was nabbed at Guwahati Airport on Sunday evening.

According to sources at the Panbazar Police Station the students were arrested based on the two FIRS lodged at the station on Saturday. They were arrested under sections 143, 279, 294, 307, 326 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, on Monday the four students have been taken for a health check up.

Further investigation over the matter is underway.