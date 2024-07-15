Guwahati: Former SBI branch manager arrested for defrauding ex-DIG

﻿Guwahati, July 14: Guwahati Police has arrested a former branch manager of the Borbari SBI branch on charges of siphoning off Rs. 26 lakh from the savings account of Bhabadhar Dutta, former DIG of Assam Police.

The accused has been identified as Gulenur Hussain, currently posted as deputy manager of SBI's specialised currency administration branch at Dispur. According to Guwahati Police, the alleged transactions from the account of the victim were made by Hussain to three persons.

Recently, Dutta noticed the unauthorised transactions from his bank account and lodged an FIR with the Dispur Police. The unauthorised transfers were only discovered when he updated his passbook.

Investigation revealed that the accused Hussain had been targeting inoperative and unused accounts for fraudulent and unauthorised use without being detected for a long time.

In the case of Dutta, when Hussain found that there was no registered mobile number connected with the bank account and the account was not in use for the last three years, he decided to siphon some of the amount.

With the help of an acquaintance, Hussain obtained a SIM card and a second-hand mobile phone, which they linked with the victim's bank account. They created a user ID and password unknown to the victim, preventing any bank transaction alerts.

Tridib Kalita, who admitted to arranging the SIM card at Hussain's request, was apprehended.

"The accused has cleared all his liabilities which he owed to others through internet banking. Besides, he also invested some amount in trading in Indian Stock Exchange and has also purchased P to P (Peer to Peer) through Binance App of Crypto currency. In this manner, he has misappropriated Rs 26 lakh from the victim’s account," a statement from Guwahati Police stated.

