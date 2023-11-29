Guwahati: Former Dainik Asam Editor Anil Baruah passes away

Guwahati, Nov 29: The former editor of the regional newspaper ‘Dainik Asam’, Anil Baruah passed away at the age of 84 in Guwahati on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, Baruah had been admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on Monday night due to some age-related ailments and was declared dead around 6.50 pm on Tuesday.

Born in 1939, the veteran journalist is a recipient of several honorary awards including the Republic Day Journalism Award instituted by the State Government.

Baruah joined the regional newspaper in 1966 and retired as the Editor of the newspaper in 2001.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of the journalist saying it is an irreparable loss to the media and social sector of the state.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing away of prominent journalist, editor and writer Anil Baruah The death of Mr Baruah, who was known as a socially conscious and brave journalist, is an irreparable loss to the media and social sector of the state I pray to God for the eternal peace of the departed soul of the veteran journalist and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” the chief minister posted on X.



