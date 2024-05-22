86 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Food Safety Department cracks down on carbide-laden fruits in Fancy Bazar 

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, May 22: In a major crackdown, the Food Safety Department conducted a drive against carbide-laden fruits in Fancy Bazar, seizing one-quintal mangoes containing carbide.

The operation, aimed at ensuring food safety, involved raiding fruit shops in the bustling marketplace.

The officials confiscated the chemically ripened mangoes to prevent potential health hazards. The drive specifically targeted fruits treated with carbide, a chemical often used to artificially accelerate the ripening process, which poses significant health risks to consumers.

