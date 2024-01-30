Guwahati Food Awards 2023 concludes

Guwahati, Jan 30: The 9th edition of GPlus Guwahati Food Awards was hosted on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Vivanta, Guwahati.

The event, hosted by GPlus, celebrated the excellence and innovation in the culinary world.The evening commenced with a welcome address from Sunit Jain, Director of Guwahati Food Awards and Publisher of GPlus, setting the stage for a night filled with excitement and recognition.

“This year's Guwahati Food Awards have been amazing. The level of excitement and professionalism that the restaurants have put forward is amazing. For us as an organizer, this is what we strive for after 9 years. We are hopeful for more innovation in the 10th edition of the Food Awards,” Sunit said.

The event was graced by the presence of the culinary maestro, MasterChef India Season 7 winner, Nayanjyoti Saikia, who added a touch of glamour and expertise to the occasion. The audience was treated to laughter and entertainment with the charismatic Indian stand-up comedian and author, Sorabh Pant, who kept everyone in splits with his impeccable comedic timing.

This edition of the Guwahati Food Awards saw an overwhelming response from the public, with over 20,000 votes cast across 32 categories. The voting process, facilitated through the GPlus App, available for free on Google Playstore and App Store, engaged the community in selecting their favourite restaurants.

This year saw winners from both new and existing restaurants including Best Restaurant Chain which went to The Beer Café,Best Microbrewery of the Year went to Freemason's Brewworks, Best Club/Lounge went to Playboy Beer Garden, Best Pub/Bar went to Nyx Lounge & Deck,Bartender of the Year 2023 went to Gautam Boro of Freemasons Brewworks, Setting Benchmark through Innovation went to Sunga & Sparta and De Kav, among others.

Here is the full list of winners:

• Promising New Entrant - Limelight (Ratnamouli Palace)

• Best Mithai Shop - Kiranshree Sweets

• Best Bakery - Qalaa

• Best Ice Cream Parlour - Bombay Kulfi

• Best Quick Service Restaurant - Bhartiya Jalpan

• Best Café - Kalita Café

• Best Open Air Café/Restaurant - Bagan Café (Poolside Café)

• Best Restaurant for Vegetarian Food - Gopal Maharaj

• Best Café for Vegetarian Food - Vanilla Grain

• Best Brand for Home Delivery - Fat Belly

• Best Fast Food Joint - Chick N Chilly

• Best Restaurant Chain - The Beer Café

• Most Instagrammable Restaurant - Guwahati Heights

• Best Value for Money Restaurant - Vaibhavam Sweets & Restaurants

• Best Restaurant for Midnight Binging - Traingle Kitchen

• Best Restaurant for Fine Dining - The Maroon Room

• Best Microbrewey of the Year - Freemason's Brewworks

• Best Club with Live Gigs - The Maroon Room

• Best Club/Lounge - Playboy Beer Garden

• Best Pub/Bar - Nyx Lounge & Deck

• Bartender of the Year 2023 - Gautam Boro of Freemasons Brewworks

• Best Family Restaurant - Transcurry (Hotel Nandan)

• Best Restaurant for European Cuisine (Continental) - The Whiskey Bar & Grill

• Best Restaurant for North Indian Cuisine - The Dhaba Estd 1986

• Best Restaurant for South Indian - Namma Chennai Dosa Express

• Best Restaurant for Ethnic Cuisine - Lama by Yeti

• Best Restaurant for Oriental Cuisine - Mamagoto

• Best Biryani Brand - Azad's

• Best Multi Cuisine Restaurant - Kalita Spectrum Dine

• Best Restaurant for Jain Food - Aashirwad Sweets Snacks and Restaurant

• Setting Benchmark through Innovation - Sunga & Sparta and De Kav

• Home Chef of the Year 2023 - Abhishek Prasad

• Home Baker of the Year 2023 - Anita Gogoi

• Restaurant of the Year - The Maroon Room

The Guwahati Food Awards 2023 is hosted in association with Diageo India Pvt Ltd and supported by Indane from Indian Oil Assam State AOD, Indian Bank, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, North East Skill Centre, Purabi Dairy, and Magik Cook. The special partners associated with Guwahati Food Awards 2023 are Asomiya Pratidin, Pratidin Time, Outreach Advertising, and Vivanta, Guwahati.