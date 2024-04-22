Guwahati: Flying squad recovers over Rs 2 lakh cash in Ganeshguri

Guwahati, April 22: Ahead of the second and third phases of Lok Sabha elections, the flying squads seized Rs. 2,15,000 from one individual in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area on Monday.

According to sources, a flying squad operation was conducted in the Ganeshguri area, where they recovered Rs. 2,15,000 from the individual, identified as Ritesh Agarwal.

It may be mentioned that no person can carry a cash amount of more than Rs. 50,000 as per election commission rules until the conclusion of the general elections.