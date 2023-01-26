Guwahati: Flag hoisting prohibited in ISBT

Guwahati, Jan 26: On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, auto stand drivers were blocked from hoisting the flag in ISBT, Guwahati.

As the nation celebrates 74th Republic Day, the auto stand drivers could not hoist the flag on the special occasion as they were prohibited to hoist the tricolour as permission from concerned authorities were not granted.

According to ISBT’s DS Vishal Pratap Singh he prevented the hoisting of the Republic Day flag this time as permission was not obtained from the ISBT authorities.



