Guwahati: Five arrested in Kamakhya Temple human sacrifice case

Guwahati, April 4: The suspected case of human sacrifice that took place near Joy Durga mandir in Kamakhya, Guwahati in 2019 was decoded by the Assam Police and five people were arrested in connection to the case.

A special investigating team was set up to probe the case of alleged human sacrifice that took place at Kamakhya Temple.

As per details issued by the Assam Police, the deceased identified as Santi Shaw, aged 64 years who hails from West Bengal visited the Kamakhya temple during the Ambubachi Mela in 2019, however, she went missing. After the news spread that a torso of a woman was recovered near Kamakhya Temple, her son Suresh Shaw came to Jalukbari Police Station and identified his mother. A case was registered following which an investigation was initiated.

Upon interrogation it came to light that one Pradip Pathak sponsored a puja in memory of his brother and paid Rs 10,000 to all the persons involved in the gruesome act of human sacrifice.

Pathak was arrested from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, another person named Mata Prasad Pandey was arrested from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh; and Suresh Paswan, Kanu Acharjee and Bhaiyaram Maoriya were arrested from Bhoothnath, Guwahati.

The city police has been able to seize the victim's mobile phone, Aadhaar card, clothes and railway tickets from Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

During the investigation it was found that the woman was made to drink before she was beheaded and was unaware of the plan. The police revealed that more people were associated with the case and further investigation is going on.