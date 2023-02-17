Guwahati: Fish trader accused of raping minor arrested

Guwahati, Feb 17: A fish trader who was accused of raping a minor in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area was arrested by the city police from Barpeta in Assam.

As per sources, the accused identified as Babul Ahmed used to live in Kushal Nagar area in Bamunimaidan, Guwahati as a tenant in the victim’s house.

The incident took place a few months ago when the victim was alone at home, taking advantage of the situation the accused allegedly raped the victim and left the campus soon after.

An investigation was initiated following which the accused was arrested from Baghbar, Maharipam village in Barpeta district, said sources.