Guwahati

Guwahati: Fire breaks out in Maligaon, five shops gutted

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Fire breaks out in Maligaon, five shops gutted
AT Photo

Guwahati, Jun 27: At least five business establishments were gutted after a major fire broke out in Guwahati’s Maligaon area.

As per sources the incident took place at around 1 am at Goshala Bazar in Maligaon.

On receiving information police along with fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

It took around two hours to bring the flame under control.

Meanwhile the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

