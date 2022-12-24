Guwahati: Fire breaks out at residential area in Hengrabari

Guwahati, Dec 24: A fire broke out in a house at Hengrabari, Guwahati on Saturday. No casualties have been reported till the filing of this report.

According to sources, the house belonged to Maneshwar Narzary of Shankardev Nagar in Hengrabari. Locals alleged that the fire broke out of the lamp lit at the temple. All property was completely destroyed in the fire. However, no one was injured. The fire was doused with the efforts of the locals.

A cylinder also exploded in the blazing fire, moreover the electric wires passing over Narzary's house also caught fire in the incident.