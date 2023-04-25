Guwahati: Fire breaks out at Pragjyotish Housing Complex, Bhetapara

Guwahati, Apr 25: A huge fire broke out at Bhetapara Guwahati on Tuesday morning where all the belongings inside the house totally gutted in the fire.

The incident took place at Pragjyotish Housing Complex, flat no E 28, due to a short circuit. Although fire brigade reached the spot to douse the fire, but it completely ruined everything.

It may be mentioned that the complex is located at a large campus with 320 houses but no minimum fire safety facilities are available in the area.



Meanwhile, the victim Sarbananda Das stated that the fire wouldn’t have destroyed everything if fire fighting facility were available in the campus.