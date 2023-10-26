Guwahati: Ferry services to resume between North and South banks of Brahmaputra

Guwahati, Oct 26: After a temporary suspension, ferry services between the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati are set to resume on Thursday.

The suspension was prompted by the declining water level in the Brahmaputra River, causing navigational challenges for ferries in the region.

The Inland Water Transport Department (IWTA) issued a notification on Tuesday, explaining the suspension of ferry services connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati.

The decision was taken in light of the water levels decreasing to the point where idols from the state's Durga Puja festivities were submerged, putting a pause in ferry operations.

The ferry services are now poised to return to normalcy, offering urgent transportation connections between the two banks of the Brahmaputra.