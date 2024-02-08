Guwahati: Female employee molested inside Janata Bhawan, case lodged

Guwahati, Feb 8: A sensational incident has come to the fore after a 40-year-old female employee was allegedly molested inside Janata Bhavan in Guwahati’s Dispur area.

According to initial information, the victim accused a government employee of indecent behaviour towards her causing a stir in the Janata Bhavan.

Meanwhile, a case no. 105/24 has been lodged under sections 354(a) and 354(b) of the IPC in connection with the incident.

It is learned that the victim was a grade IV employee working at the Janata Bhavan.

She accused a police jawan working at the Secretariat of molestation. The incident took place on Wednesday, however, the FIR was lodged on Thursday morning.