86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Female employee molested inside Janata Bhawan, case lodged

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Female employee molested inside Janata Bhawan, case lodged
X

Image Source: Internet

Guwahati, Feb 8: A sensational incident has come to the fore after a 40-year-old female employee was allegedly molested inside Janata Bhavan in Guwahati’s Dispur area.

According to initial information, the victim accused a government employee of indecent behaviour towards her causing a stir in the Janata Bhavan.

Meanwhile, a case no. 105/24 has been lodged under sections 354(a) and 354(b) of the IPC in connection with the incident.

It is learned that the victim was a grade IV employee working at the Janata Bhavan.

She accused a police jawan working at the Secretariat of molestation. The incident took place on Wednesday, however, the FIR was lodged on Thursday morning.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X