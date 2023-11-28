Guwahati: Fancy Bazar wholesale market likely to be shifted

Guwahati, Nov 28: The crowded shopping hub of Guwahati, Fancy Bazar, might soon become deserted as talks are going on to shift the wholesale market to North Guwahati or Changsari.

According to sources, reports have emerged that the government is thinking of shifting the wholesale market with the aim of decongesting the city.

While speaking to the reporters on the matter, Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal said, “We have several proposals in hand to decongest Guwahati and one of them is shifting the wholesale market. We will implement the measures soon or else the residents of Guwahati will never be free from traffic congestion.”