Guwahati: Fake gold dealer held in Bhangagarh

Guwahati, Dec 6: Acting on credible information related to the dealing and delivery of fake gold, a raid was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) team today near Bhangagarh TV Tower under the jurisdiction of Bhangagarh Police Station.

During the operation, one individual, identified as Dilwar Hussain, was apprehended. The police seized a fake gold biscuit weighing approximately 1.485 kg, cash amounting to Rs 770 and a mobile phone.

Necessary legal actions have been initiated against the apprehended individual in connection with the possession and dealing with fake gold.