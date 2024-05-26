Guwahati: Fake currency worth Rs 5.55 lakh seized, two arrested

Guwahati, May 26: In a major crackdown on counterfeit currency, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam intercepted a four-wheeler and apprehended two individuals in Guwahati's Gota-Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Jalukbari Police Station, on May 25.

According to sources, based on specific intelligence regarding the movement of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), the STF launched the operation, successfully seizing FICN with a face value of Rs. 5,55,500. The seized currency comprised 1111 notes of the 500-rupee denomination.

Additionally, the STF recovered a bundle of white papers in the size of 500-rupee notes, typically used for printing counterfeit currency, with the bundle's top and bottom layers covered by six FICN notes of 500-rupee denomination. Two mobile phones were also confiscated during the operation.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Md Rofiqul Islam, aged 34, from Lakhimpur and Sirajul Alom, aged 25, from Nalbari.

Authorities are currently completing the necessary formalities related to the arrests and seizures.