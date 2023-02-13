84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Fake currency worth Rs 5 lakh seized in ISBT

By The Assam Tribune

Guwahati, Feb 13: Following a raid conducted by the police on Monday, fake currency worth Rs 5 lakh was seized from ISBT, Guwahati.

As per sources, the fake notes were seized from secret sources and two suppliers were arrested in this regard. The suppliers identified as Amar Tamang and Roshan Rai belonged to Darjeeling.

The police also recovered three mobile phones, bank passbooks, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards from their possession.

Further investigations are being carried out in this regard.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: Fake currency worth Rs 5 lakh seized in ISBT

Guwahati, Feb 13: Following a raid conducted by the police on Monday, fake currency worth Rs 5 lakh was seized from ISBT, Guwahati.

As per sources, the fake notes were seized from secret sources and two suppliers were arrested in this regard. The suppliers identified as Amar Tamang and Roshan Rai belonged to Darjeeling.

The police also recovered three mobile phones, bank passbooks, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards from their possession.

Further investigations are being carried out in this regard.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X