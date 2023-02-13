Guwahati: Fake currency worth Rs 5 lakh seized in ISBT

Guwahati, Feb 13: Following a raid conducted by the police on Monday, fake currency worth Rs 5 lakh was seized from ISBT, Guwahati.

As per sources, the fake notes were seized from secret sources and two suppliers were arrested in this regard. The suppliers identified as Amar Tamang and Roshan Rai belonged to Darjeeling.

The police also recovered three mobile phones, bank passbooks, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards from their possession.

Further investigations are being carried out in this regard.