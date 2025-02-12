Guwahati faces water supply disruptions for robotic pipeline survey

Guwahati, Feb 12: Water supply will be interrupted across Guwahati under the Jal Board's jurisdiction due to a robotic survey of the pipe-lines. The survey aims to detect faults causing frequent leakages and bursts.

The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board announced that interruptions will occur in three phases: February 12-15, February 19-22, and February 25-28.

"The interruption is necessary to facilitate a robotic survey of the clear water pumping main pipeline to identify weak welding plates and prevent potential leakages and other technical issues," the notice said.

The city's water supply project has faced scrutiny due to frequent leakages and bursts, often accompanied by "flushing and testing" disruptions.

In August 2022, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority terminated its contract with Gammon Engineers and Contractors Private Limited for slow progress and failure to meet deadlines. The contract, awarded in 2009, was supposed to be completed within 30 months.

In 2023, the government informed the Gauhati High Court that the remaining 24% of the work would be completed by March 2024, but this deadline was missed. The project's completion date remains unclear.

According to Satyabrata Sharma, a retired chief engineer from the Assam Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board (AUWSSB), frequent pipe bursts, assuming correct design, likely stem from substandard materials, careless workmanship, or inadequate supervision by the project management consultant (PMC).

Sharma is also associated with the Chiriyakhana Path Jyestha Nagarik Sangshta, which filed a PIL in the Gauhati High Court regarding the city's water supply.

An inquiry into a Kharguli pipe burst revealed substandard work by the contractor.

Despite this and other issues, no action has been taken against the erring contractors and officials, even as public funds continue to be spent on repairs.