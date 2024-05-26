Guwahati endures record-breaking heat: Second highest May temperature recorded since 1960

Guwahati, May 26: Guwahati is experiencing intense heat conditions as temperatures soared past the 40-degree Celsius mark. On Saturday, Guwahati recorded its second-highest May temperature ever, with mercury levels continuing to rise for the third consecutive day.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati reported that the all-time highest temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius was set on May 1, 1960. A scientist from RMC confirmed the recent spike. On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded maximum temperatures of 39°C in the Guwahati Airport and IIT Guwahati areas, while the Dispur area hit a scorching 40°C.

Several IMD stations across the state have reported their highest May temperatures ever recorded on the same day.

Amongst other districts in Assam, Silchar recorded 40 degrees Celsius, while Nalbari sweltered at 40.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

As the extreme heat persists, authorities have revised school schedules to protect students from the severe conditions.

Meanwhile, according to IMD, cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall in West Bengal and Bangladesh and is predicted to bring much-needed rainfall to the northeastern states, including Assam, from May 26 to 28.

According to the RMC, Guwahati, the maximum temperature on May 26 stands at 40.1 degrees Celsius in the city.







