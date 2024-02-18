Guwahati: Elderly woman dies after falling from building

Guwahati, Feb 18: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman died on the spot after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of a residential complex in Guwahati’s Rupnagar area on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the incident took place at Housefed complex where a 64-year-old woman died after falling off from the building.

It is learned that the deceased was a cancer patient and is suspected to have died by suicide.

However, the police have reached the spot and registered a case in connection with the matter and further investigation is under way.