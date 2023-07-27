Guwahati: Elderly man battered to death while going to Mosque

Guwahati, July 27: In a heinous incident, an elderly man was allegedly battered to death by two unidentified miscreants while he was on his way to mosque in Hatigaon area of Guwahati city on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Javed Ali Ahmed who was a retired engineer and was also a member of the mosque committee.

The incident occurred at the Friends path in Hatigaon area just 100 meters away from the Hatigaon Police Station.

Reportedly, Ahmed was attacked with an iron rod by two unidentified miscreants. The rod was later found at the crime scene.

The attackers fled the scene after attacking the victim. Police was informed following which they rushed to the spot.

However, CCTV footage showed two men walking hastily in the same road and is suspected to be the miscreants.

It is also to be mentioned that a similar incident took place at the same locality where a man, who was also a member of the same mosque community, was allegedly killed.