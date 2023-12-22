Guwahati: Eight including 3 govt employees arrested in land forgery case

Guwahati, Dec 22: In a shocking revelation, a case of alleged land forgery has come to light in Bharalumukh, Guwahati. On 11th December 2023, one Gayatri Sarma filed a First Information Report (FIR) claiming that a plot of land measuring 1K-4L at TRP Road and valued at over 2 Crores in the present market is registered in the name of her late father, Debendra Goswami, and two brothers.

The legal heirs, seeking to transfer ownership, were taken aback when they discovered that a person named Manik Das had initiated the mutation process at the Circle Office. Das presented a registered sale deed dated 1995, prompting the complainant to allege forgery.

In response, a case was promptly registered and an investigation initiated. The inquiry revealed that the sale deed was made fraudulently, involving an unauthorised backdated entry in the Volume Book of the Sub Registrar office, leading to the acquisition of the valuable land.

Notably, the central figure in this forgery, Manik Das, passed away in April 2023, following which the plot of land is now under the possession of Amulya Kalita and others.

Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, five individuals connected to the case have been arrested. The arrested individuals have been identified as Amulya Kalita, Tuman Das, Niren Choudhary, Pankaj Das, and Raham Rohman.

Three government employees of the Sub-Registrar Office, who were already arrested in other PS cases, are also shown arrested in connection with this Bharalumukh PS case. They were identified as Debasish Baruah, Sadoy kr. Deka and Nitul Ch Das.