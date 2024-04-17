Guwahati: E-rickshaw driver held for kidnap attempt of minor

Guwahati, Apr 17: A shocking incident came to light amidst the Bihu festivities after an e-rickshaw driver attempted to abduct a minor girl in Guwahati.

As per sources, the girl was on her way to Guwahati’s Chandmari field for her Bihu performance in an e-rickshaw.



However, the e-rickshaw driver, identified as Dipu Rabha, didn’t stop at the said location and took her to the Geetanagar area.



After getting to know the driver's intentions, the little girl started screaming, which alerted the locals, and eventually she jumped off the rickshaw.



Meanwhile, the alerted locals nabbed the e-rickshaw driver and handed him to the Chandmari police station.

