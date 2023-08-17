Guwahati: E-rickshaw driver found dead atop flyover

Guwahati, Aug 17: A dead body of a youth was found atop the new flyover in Guwahati’s Boragaon area on Thursday morning.

The dead has been identified as Dipu, a rickshaw puller in Guwahati.

According to reports, several injury marks were found on the dead body.

Upon receiving information Gorchuk police reached the spot and sent the dead body for post-mortem.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.