Guwahati: Drunk youths assault on-duty journalists

Guwahati, May 12: In a sensational incident, three youths allegedly assaulted a group of journalists who were diligently performing their duty of gathering news during the late hours of Saturday in Guwahati.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Japorigog area, where the journalists were targeted by the youths who were in an inebriated state.

The youths reportedly hurled inappropriate verbal abuses at the journalists and further tried to attack them, brandishing the liquor bottles as weapons.

Due to the prompt intervention of Dispur Police, one of the accused, Dhrubajyoti Das, was apprehended, while the other two managed to flee.

In April 2023, a photojournalist for a private satellite channel was brutally attacked by a group of drunk miscreants. The incident took place near the Silver Square building at GS Road in Guwahati when three miscreants, consisting of a group of three youths who were in an inebriated condition, attacked the photojournalist identified as Bimal Das.