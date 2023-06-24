85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati: Drunk youth rams into barricade in Six Mile flyover

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Drunk youth rams into barricade in Six Mile flyover
Guwahati, June 24: A youth who was suspected to be in an inebriated condition met with an accident at Six Mile flyover in Guwahati on Friday night.

As per witnesses, the youth who was riding a scooter at high speed was coming from Khanapara side. The youth was not wearing a helmet and smashed against barricades at a construction site at Six Mile flyover.

He was later rushed to Down Town hospital in a critical condition. The police have recovered the scooter and further investigation is on.

