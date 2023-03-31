Guwahati: Drunk man tries to jump off water tank in ‘Sholay’ way, rescued

Guwahati, Mar 31: In an incident similar to the a scene of classic Hindi film Sholay, a drunken man in Guwahati at the Kamakhya railway station climbed atop a water tank and threatened to jump off to his death on Friday.

As per sources, the person who was in an inebriated state mounted the water tank which is about two hundred feet high in the wee hours.

The man was behaving in a weird way as he was pelting stones on those who tried to rescue him.

After nearly five hours of operation, the Railway Protection Force, Jalukbari Police and State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) personnel managed to rescue the person with the help of an excavator.