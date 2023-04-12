Guwahati: Drugs worth Rs 8 lakh seized at ISBT

Guwahati, April 12: The Garchuk Police in a drive against drug smuggling busted a case at ISBT, Guwahati on Wednesday.

As per sources, drugs worth around Rs 8 lakh was seized in the operation. The drugs were being brought from Silchar to Guwahati, when the Garchuk Police launched an operation and seized 10 soap cases that contained the drugs.

The operation was led by Garchuk police in-charge Satyendra Singh Hazari and three people identified as Amir Ali, Firoz Ali and Habibur Rahman of Barpeta Road were also arrested.