Guwahati drug bust: Cocaine & MDMA seized, 2 held

Guwahati, Dec 8: In a successful joint operation, the Crime Branch, Guwahati, along with the East Police District, busted a huge drug racket operating from an apartment in Guwahati on Thursday night and also arrested two individuals involved in the racket.

Based on a tip-off, the police team carried out a raid at the ‘Ganpati Enclave’ apartment located in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area.

During the raid, psychotropic substances suspected to be cocaine (33 g) and MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamin, commonly known as Molly or Mandy in crystal form)—11.64 g—were recovered from the possession of the drug peddlers.

The arrested duo have been identified as Digbijoy Navis, alias Diki and Kundan Thakur.

Along with the drugs, the police also seized one black Skoda vehicle, three mobile handsets, one digital weighing machine, cash worth Rs. 3000 in 500 denomination and other objectionable materials.

Moreover, the police also detained three other boys and two girls for questioning.

Further investigation is underway.