Guwahati: Driver injured after dumper truck crashes into Khanapara traffic point

Guwahati, Jan 6: The driver of a dumper truck sustained minor injuries after the vehicle crashed into a traffic point in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the dumper truck, bearing the registration number NL01 A 1934, crashed into the traffic point and overturned following the incident. The collision resulted in the complete destruction of the traffic point.

Meanwhile, the injured driver has been admitted to Health City Hospital for treatment.