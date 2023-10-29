Guwahati: Draft list of polling stations for newly delimited Assembly Constituencies published

Guwahati, Oct 29: The draft list of the polling stations of the newly delimited Assembly Constituencies under the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District has been published.

According to the draft list, the polling stations of 33-Dispur, 34-Dimoria (SC), 35-New Guwahati, 36-Guwahati Central and 37-Jalukbaribari Legislative Assembly Constituencies have been published by the authorities.

In a notification issued by the District Election Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, it has been mentioned that the polling station has been prepared in accordance with Section 25 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951. The draft list of the polling stations will be available for inspection at the office of the District Election Officer during office hours.

Alternatively, it will also be available for inspection at the following locations:

Office of the Circle Officer, Dispur Revenue Circle and the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for 33-Dispur LAC.

Office of the Circle Officer, Sonapur Revenue Circle and the ERO for 34-Dimoria (SC) LAC.

Office of the Election Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, Hengrabari, Guwahati, and the ERO for 35-New Guwahati Central LAC.

Office of the Circle Officer, Guwahati Revenue Circle and the ERO for 36-Guwahati Central LAC.

Office of the Circle Officer, Azara Revenue Circle and the ERO for 37-Jalukbari LAC.

Any objection or suggestion regarding the draft list of the polling stations can be lodged at the office of the District Election Officer in writing on or before November 3, 2023.







