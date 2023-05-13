Guwahati: Dr. Sangeeta Datta's absconding personal assistant arrested

Guwahati, May 13: Another prime accused of the Guwahati child abuse case Utpala Bose has been arrested on Friday night.

As per reports Utpala is the one who allegedly arranged the children for the doctor couple. It may be noted that Utpala had been absconding for three days and later surrendered herself at the Panbazar Police Station.

Meanwhile the accused has been questioned by police commissioner Diganta Bora at Panbaxar Women’s Police Station.

On the other hand Dr. Sangeeta Datta's police custody has been extended for five days.